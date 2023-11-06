Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1461 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1449.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1470.25 and closed at 1461. The highest price reached during the day was 1474.75, while the lowest was 1447.85. The bank's market capitalization stands at 112,678.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1479.1, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank's shares was 106,699.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1449.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1461

The current data for Indusind Bank's stock shows that the price is 1449.55. The percent change is -0.78, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -11.45, which represents the decrease in the stock's price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1461 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the BSE had a total volume of 106,699 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1461.

