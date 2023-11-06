Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares plummet in today's trading

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1470.25 and closed at ₹1461. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1474.75, while the lowest was ₹1447.85. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹112,678.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1479.1, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank's shares was 106,699.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.