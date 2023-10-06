Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1401.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1403.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank opened at 1410 and closed at 1401.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 1415.15, while the low was 1394.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,001.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 39,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Stocks to buy: ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, BoB among Motilal Oswal’s top picks in financial services sector

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and SBI Life Insurance Company are the top picks of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) space.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-icici-bank-indusind-bank-bob-among-motilal-oswal-s-top-picks-in-financial-services-sector-11696562501946.html

06 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1401.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1403.05, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1401.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,031. The closing price of the shares was 1401.5.

