Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in today's trading

Indusind Bank opened at ₹1410 and closed at ₹1401.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1415.15, while the low was ₹1394.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,001.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 39,031 shares.
ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and SBI Life Insurance Company are the top picks of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) space.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1403.05, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,031. The closing price of the shares was ₹1401.5.
