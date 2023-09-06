Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 1424.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1422 and closed at 1421.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 1429.55, while the low was 1416.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,539.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,176 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1409.75, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1424.3

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1409.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months4.07%
6 Months27.05%
YTD16.69%
1 Year28.5%
06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1423.55, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1421.25

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1423.55. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.3.

06 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1421.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 24,176 shares and closed at a price of 1,421.25.

