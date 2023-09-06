Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative News

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1422 and closed at ₹1421.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1429.55, while the low was ₹1416.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,539.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,176 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1409.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|4.07%
|6 Months
|27.05%
|YTD
|16.69%
|1 Year
|28.5%
The current price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1423.55. There has been a 0.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.3.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 24,176 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,421.25.
