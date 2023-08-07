Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1365.25 and closed at ₹1364.05. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1414.9, while the lowest price was ₹1365.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,330.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.