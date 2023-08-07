Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1409.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1403.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1365.25 and closed at 1364.05. The highest price it reached during the day was 1414.9, while the lowest price was 1365.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,330.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1446.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1409.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1403.5 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -5.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the net change is a decrease of 5.85 points. This indicates a downward trend in the stock price for Indusind Bank.

07 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403.3, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1409.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1403.3, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.45, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1409.35

Indusind Bank stock currently has a price of 1401.45, with a net change of -7.9 and a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 7.9 points, representing a 0.56% decrease.

07 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1400.7, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1409.35

Indusind Bank stock is currently trading at 1400.7, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -8.65. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1404, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1409.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1404. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.35, suggesting a decrease of 5.35.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1409.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1407.5. There has been a negative percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1408.35, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹1364.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1408.35. There has been a 3.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 44.3.

07 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1364.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 176,924. The closing price for the shares was 1364.05.

