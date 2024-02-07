Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 1539.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1511 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1548.05 and closed at 1539.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1548.9, while the lowest was 1504.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 117,583.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 99,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1511, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹1539.25

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1511, with a percent change of -1.84% and a net change of -28.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.84% or 28.25.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1539.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's BSE volume was 99,160 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,539.25.

