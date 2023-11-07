Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in trading today

3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1449.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1470.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1477.95 and closed at 1449.55. The stock's high for the day was 1477.95, while the low was 1455.55. The market capitalization stands at 114,341.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1479.10 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,111 shares.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1463.75 and the high price is 1485.25.

07 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Indusind Bank November futures opened at 1468.95 as against previous close of 1474.3

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1481.35. The bid price is 1485.7 and the offer price is 1486.15. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest stands at 24,546,500.

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1470.95, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1449.55

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1470.95 with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 21.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.48% and the net change is 21.4 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months5.48%
6 Months30.53%
YTD20.5%
1 Year27.55%
07 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1470.95, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1449.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1470.95 with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 21.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1449.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 18,111 shares. The closing price for the day was 1449.55.

