Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1477.95 and closed at ₹1449.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹1477.95, while the low was ₹1455.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹114,341.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1479.10 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.