Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1477.95 and closed at ₹1449.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹1477.95, while the low was ₹1455.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹114,341.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1479.10 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,111 shares.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1470.95 with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 21.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.48% and the net change is 21.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|5.48%
|6 Months
|30.53%
|YTD
|20.5%
|1 Year
|27.55%
