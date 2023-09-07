Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1422 and closed at ₹1424.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1422 and a low of ₹1396.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,343.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 74,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.