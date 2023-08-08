Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1409.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was ₹1410.05, the close price was ₹1409.35, the high was ₹1416.95, and the low was ₹1399.8. The market cap was 109,815.9 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1446.35 and a 52-week low of ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 52,224 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:00:34 AM IST
Indusind Bank closed at ₹1409.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 52,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1,409.35.
