Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1409.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was 1410.05, the close price was 1409.35, the high was 1416.95, and the low was 1399.8. The market cap was 109,815.9 crores, with a 52-week high of 1446.35 and a 52-week low of 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 52,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:00:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1409.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 52,224 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1,409.35.

