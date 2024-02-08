Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares surge in positive trading session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1523.95 and closed at ₹1511. The stock had a high of ₹1523.95 and a low of ₹1493 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹118,283.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 53,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.