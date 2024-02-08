Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1511 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1520 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1523.95 and closed at 1511. The stock had a high of 1523.95 and a low of 1493 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 118,283.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 53,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1520, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1511

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1520 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% and has gained 9 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1511 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,632. The closing price for the shares was 1,511.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!