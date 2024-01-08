Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1647.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1638.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indusind Bank opened at 1655.75 and closed at 1647.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1655.75, while the lowest price was 1630. The market capitalization of the bank is 127,423.64 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1655.75 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 151,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 151,137 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1,647.65.

