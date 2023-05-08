Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank's stocks rise today
Indusind Bank's stocks rise today

2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

The opening price of Indusind Bank was 1080.0, with the highest trading price of 1134.85 and the lowest trading price of 1080.0.

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1080 on the last day of trading and closed at 1074.05. During the day, the high and low were recorded at 1134.85 and 1080 respectively. The bank's market capitalization was 87,672.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1275.25 and 763.75 respectively. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 201,318 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:04:36 AM IST

Indusind Bank trading at ₹1126.05, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹1074.05

As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at 1126.05 with a net change of 52.0 and a percent change of 4.84. This indicates a significant increase in the stock value, which could be due to various factors such as positive financial results or market trends. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and subject to fluctuations in the market.

08 May 2023, 10:47:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank closed at ₹1074.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank BSE saw a volume of 201629 shares at a closing price of 1074.05.

