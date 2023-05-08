Indusind Bank's stocks rise today

Indusind Bank trading at ₹1126.05, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹1074.05

As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at ₹1126.05 with a net change of 52.0 and a percent change of 4.84. This indicates a significant increase in the stock value, which could be due to various factors such as positive financial results or market trends. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and subject to fluctuations in the market.