Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1470.8 and closed at ₹1470.2. The highest price of the day was ₹1489 and the lowest was ₹1463.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,535.12 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1479.1 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 62,969 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹26.2 (-7.42%) & ₹35.75 (-5.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹25.55 (+1.79%) & ₹17.4 (+2.96%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1744.4 -7.05 -0.4 2063.0 1644.2 346534.93 Axis Bank 1019.75 -1.35 -0.13 1047.45 814.25 313761.98 Indusind Bank 1486.1 -0.2 -0.01 1489.0 990.25 115305.79 Bank Of Baroda 192.6 1.35 0.71 219.6 146.5 99600.44 Punjab National Bank 76.26 0.11 0.14 83.45 41.65 83970.0

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1484 and the high price is ₹1497.95.

Indusind Bank November futures opened at 1495.8 as against previous close of 1493.8 Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1485.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 1489.45, while the offer price is 1490.1. The offer quantity stands at 500, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 1500. The open interest for the stock is at 25017000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.13% 3 Months 7.35% 6 Months 30.32% YTD 21.83% 1 Year 29.91%

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1486.3, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1470.2 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1486.3, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 16.1. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

