Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1486.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1470.8 and closed at 1470.2. The highest price of the day was 1489 and the lowest was 1463.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 115,535.12 crore. The 52-week high is 1479.1 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 62,969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 26.2 (-7.42%) & 35.75 (-5.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 25.55 (+1.79%) & 17.4 (+2.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1744.4-7.05-0.42063.01644.2346534.93
Axis Bank1019.75-1.35-0.131047.45814.25313761.98
Indusind Bank1486.1-0.2-0.011489.0990.25115305.79
Bank Of Baroda192.61.350.71219.6146.599600.44
Punjab National Bank76.260.110.1483.4541.6583970.0
08 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1486.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1486.3

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1486.9. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a minimal positive change in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1484 and the high price is 1497.95.

08 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Indusind Bank November futures opened at 1495.8 as against previous close of 1493.8

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1485.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 1489.45, while the offer price is 1490.1. The offer quantity stands at 500, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 1500. The open interest for the stock is at 25017000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1488.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1486.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1488.05. The percent change is 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.13%
3 Months7.35%
6 Months30.32%
YTD21.83%
1 Year29.91%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1486.3, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1470.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1486.3, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 16.1. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1470.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 62,969 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1470.2.

