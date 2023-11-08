Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1470.8 and closed at ₹1470.2. The highest price of the day was ₹1489 and the lowest was ₹1463.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,535.12 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1479.1 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 62,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹26.2 (-7.42%) & ₹35.75 (-5.8%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹25.55 (+1.79%) & ₹17.4 (+2.96%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1744.4
|-7.05
|-0.4
|2063.0
|1644.2
|346534.93
|Axis Bank
|1019.75
|-1.35
|-0.13
|1047.45
|814.25
|313761.98
|Indusind Bank
|1486.1
|-0.2
|-0.01
|1489.0
|990.25
|115305.79
|Bank Of Baroda
|192.6
|1.35
|0.71
|219.6
|146.5
|99600.44
|Punjab National Bank
|76.26
|0.11
|0.14
|83.45
|41.65
|83970.0
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1486.9. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a minimal positive change in the stock price.
The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1484 and the high price is ₹1497.95.
Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1485.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 1489.45, while the offer price is 1490.1. The offer quantity stands at 500, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 1500. The open interest for the stock is at 25017000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1488.05. The percent change is 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.13%
|3 Months
|7.35%
|6 Months
|30.32%
|YTD
|21.83%
|1 Year
|29.91%
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1486.3, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 16.1. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 62,969 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1470.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!