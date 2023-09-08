Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares surge on positive trading day

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1406 and closed at ₹1408.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1443.1 and a low of ₹1398.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹111,813.13 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 32,715 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank September futures opened at 1449.2 as against previous close of 1447.15
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1443.95 with a bid price of ₹1449.9 and an offer price of ₹1450.5. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 21,153,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1444.25, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1439.95
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1444.25. This represents a 0.3% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.3.
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1442.4, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1439.95
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1442.4 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the value has gone up by 2.45 points.
Indusind Bank Live Updates
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.46%
|3 Months
|4.72%
|6 Months
|23.06%
|YTD
|17.99%
|1 Year
|32.08%
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1439.95, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1408.15
Indusind Bank stock has seen a 2.26% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 31.8 rupees. The current stock price is 1439.95 rupees.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1408.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 32,715 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1408.15.
