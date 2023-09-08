Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1439.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1444.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1406 and closed at 1408.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1443.1 and a low of 1398.5. The company's market capitalization is 111,813.13 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 32,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Indusind Bank September futures opened at 1449.2 as against previous close of 1447.15

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1443.95 with a bid price of 1449.9 and an offer price of 1450.5. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 21,153,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1444.25, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1439.95

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1444.25. This represents a 0.3% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.3.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1442.4, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1439.95

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1442.4 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the value has gone up by 2.45 points.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.46%
3 Months4.72%
6 Months23.06%
YTD17.99%
1 Year32.08%
08 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1439.95, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1408.15

Indusind Bank stock has seen a 2.26% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 31.8 rupees. The current stock price is 1439.95 rupees.

08 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1408.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 32,715 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1408.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.