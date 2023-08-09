Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1404.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1394.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1411.05 and closed at 1414.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1421 and a low of 1402.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,035.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1394.55, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1404.05

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows a price of 1394.55. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.5, which represents the decrease in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1395.45, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1404.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1395.45 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -8.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1400, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1404.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1400. There has been a percent change of -0.29, which indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of 4.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Indusind Bank has experienced a slight decline.

09 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1404.05

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is 1397.5, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -6.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1393.3, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1404.05

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1393.3, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.77% or a decrease of 10.75.

09 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403.95, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1404.05

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1403.95 with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1404.55, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1414.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1404.55. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 10.05.

09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1414.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 32,388 shares, with a closing price of 1,414.6.

