Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1516.35 and closed at ₹1515.65. The high for the day was ₹1540.75, while the low was ₹1470.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹114976.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 86,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.