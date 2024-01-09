Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank reports strong trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1626.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1634.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1631.55, and the close price was 1642.6. The stock reached a high of 1649.55 and a low of 1621.95. The market capitalization of the bank is 126,517.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1655.75 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 314,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1635.0 as against previous close of 1630.7

Indusind Bank is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1633.15. The bid price is 1638.75 and the offer price is 1639.4. The offer quantity is 1000 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for this stock is 14,929,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1634.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1626.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1634.05, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the absolute change in the stock price is 7.3.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.77%
3 Months4.57%
6 Months19.03%
YTD1.76%
1 Year37.67%
09 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1626.75, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1642.6

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1626.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.85, reflecting a decline in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1642.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 314,529. The closing price of the shares was 1,642.6.

