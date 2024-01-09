Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank reports strong trading performance

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indusind Bank was ₹1631.55, and the close price was ₹1642.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1649.55 and a low of ₹1621.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹126,517.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1655.75 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 314,529 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1633.15. The bid price is 1638.75 and the offer price is 1639.4. The offer quantity is 1000 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for this stock is 14,929,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1634.05, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the absolute change in the stock price is 7.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.77%
|3 Months
|4.57%
|6 Months
|19.03%
|YTD
|1.76%
|1 Year
|37.67%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1626.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.85, reflecting a decline in value.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 314,529. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,642.6.
