Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares rise in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1486.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1497.95 and closed at 1486.30. The stock reached a high of 1497.95 and a low of 1481.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 115,721.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1489 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 39,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1488.45, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1486.3

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1488.45. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

09 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1486.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,088. The closing price of the shares was 1486.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.