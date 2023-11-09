Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares rise in positive trading session

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1497.95 and closed at ₹1486.30. The stock reached a high of ₹1497.95 and a low of ₹1481.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,721.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1489 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 39,088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
