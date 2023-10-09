Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1434.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1403.05 and closed at 1401.35. The stock reached a high of 1438.5 and a low of 1402.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 111,480.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 224,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1421.25 as against previous close of 1437.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1421.35. The bid price is 1424.65, while the offer price stands at 1425.0. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is 1000. The stock has an open interest of 24110500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1420.7, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1434.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1420.7. It has witnessed a percent change of -0.97, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -13.95, implying a decrease of 13.95.

09 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1420, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1434.65

Indusind Bank stock price is currently 1420, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

09 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1401.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the BSE had a volume of 224,562 shares and closed at a price of 1401.35.

