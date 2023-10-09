Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1403.05 and closed at ₹1401.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1438.5 and a low of ₹1402.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹111,480.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 224,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1421.35. The bid price is 1424.65, while the offer price stands at 1425.0. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is 1000. The stock has an open interest of 24110500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1420.7. It has witnessed a percent change of -0.97, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -13.95, implying a decrease of ₹13.95.
Indusind Bank stock price is currently ₹1420, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the BSE had a volume of 224,562 shares and closed at a price of ₹1401.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!