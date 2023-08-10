comScore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1404.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1404 and closed at 1404.05 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 1410.45, while the lowest price was 1392. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 109,241.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,013 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:26:55 AM IST

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 84,013. The closing price for the shares was 1404.05.

