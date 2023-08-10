Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1404.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1404 and closed at ₹1404.05 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1410.45, while the lowest price was ₹1392. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹109,241.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,013 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
