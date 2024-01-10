Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1626.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1629.25, with a closing price of 1626.75. The stock's high for the day was 1643.45, while the low was 1621.85. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is 126,307.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1655.75, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 11,294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1626.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a total trading volume of 11,294 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1626.75.

