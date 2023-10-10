Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1420 and closed at ₹1434.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1445 and a low of ₹1409.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,827.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 188,854 shares.
10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1434.65 on last trading day
