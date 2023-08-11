comScore
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plunges as Markets React Negatively

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1430.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1419 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1400.05 and closed at 1407.2. The stock reached a high of 1433.85 and a low of 1400.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 110976.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 70448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40:03 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1419, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1430.25

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1419, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -11.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.79% and the price has dropped by 11.25.

11 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST

Indusind Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months13.51%
6 Months22.89%
YTD17.22%
1 Year34.53%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32:19 AM IST

Indusind Bank August futures opened at 1434.85 as against previous close of 1435.5

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1419.45. The bid price is 1424.05 and the offer price is 1424.6. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 19,412,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:07:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1429.55, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1407.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1429.55, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 22.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.59% and the actual change in price is an increase of 22.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:08:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1407.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 70,448. The closing price for the stock was 1,407.2.

