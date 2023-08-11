Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plunges as Markets React Negatively

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1400.05 and closed at ₹1407.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1433.85 and a low of ₹1400.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110976.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 70448 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1419, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1430.25 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1419, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -11.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.79% and the price has dropped by ₹11.25.

Indusind Bank Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.81% 3 Months 13.51% 6 Months 22.89% YTD 17.22% 1 Year 34.53%

Indusind Bank August futures opened at 1434.85 as against previous close of 1435.5 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1419.45. The bid price is 1424.05 and the offer price is 1424.6. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 19,412,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1429.55, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1407.2 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1429.55, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 22.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.59% and the actual change in price is an increase of ₹22.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1407.2 yesterday On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 70,448. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,407.2.