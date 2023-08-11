Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plunges as Markets React Negatively

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1400.05 and closed at ₹1407.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1433.85 and a low of ₹1400.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110976.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 70448 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.