Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1509.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1511.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
11 Dec 2023, 09:37:08 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
3.28%
3 Months
-0.66%
6 Months
13.37%
YTD
23.67%
1 Year
26.71%
11 Dec 2023, 09:10:15 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1511.2, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1509.15
11 Dec 2023, 08:05:15 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1502 on last trading day
