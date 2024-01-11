Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1624.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1639.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1620.1 and closed at 1624.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1642.7, while the lowest was 1620.05. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 127536.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1655.75 and the lowest was 990.25. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the bank recorded a trading volume of 29067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1624.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 29,067 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,624.5.

