Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1620.1 and closed at ₹1624.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1642.7, while the lowest was ₹1620.05. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹127536.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹1655.75 and the lowest was ₹990.25. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the bank recorded a trading volume of 29067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.