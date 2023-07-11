Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1379.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1366.85 on the last day, and closed at ₹1356.85. The stock had a high of ₹1373.1 and a low of ₹1345.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹106,548.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1413.55, and the 52-week low is ₹789.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,692 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1379.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 Indusind Bank's stock closed at ₹1379.9 today, representing a 0.96% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹1366.75. The net change in the stock price was ₹13.15. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1382.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently at ₹1382.85, representing a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 16.1. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1379.15, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 12.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% and the net change in price is 12.4. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1379.5. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.75, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹12.75. Click here for Indusind Bank Key Metrics Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1377. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.25, which means that the stock price has increased by 10.25 rupees. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1376, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1376, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 9.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and the net change in price is ₹9.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1379.15. The stock has experienced a 0.91% percent change, resulting in a net change of 12.4. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.05, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1377.05, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 10.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% or 10.3 points. Click here for Indusind Bank Board Meetings Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1376.65, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1376.65. There has been a 0.72 percent change, with a net change of 9.9. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at ₹1373.4. It has a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1373.8. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1376.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1376.75 with a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10, suggesting an increase in value. Click here for Indusind Bank AGM Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1377.95, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 11.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or ₹11.2. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1377, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the value has increased by ₹10.25. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1374.75, which represents a 0.59% increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 8: in the stock price. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1373.05. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹6.3. Overall, the stock price for Indusind Bank has seen a slight positive movement. Click here for Indusind Bank News Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1375.6, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 8.85 points. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1371.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1371.65. It has experienced a 0.36 percent change, with a net change of 4.9. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.45, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1377.45 with a percent change of 0.78. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.7, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹10.7. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.35, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price stands at ₹1379.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 12.6, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for Indusind Bank Dividend Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378.5, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1378.5. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.75, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.55, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1377.55. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.8. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.4, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1375.4 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1380, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1380, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 13.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the value has increased by ₹13.25. Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1379.15. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.4. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1366.75 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1375.95, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 9.2. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.1, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1356.85 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1373.1 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 16.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% and the net change is an increase of 16.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1356.85 yesterday On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on BSE was 77,692. The closing price for the shares was ₹1356.85. Share Via