Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1379.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's 1366.75

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1366.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1379.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1366.85 on the last day, and closed at 1356.85. The stock had a high of 1373.1 and a low of 1345.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 106,548.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1413.55, and the 52-week low is 789.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,692 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1379.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

Indusind Bank's stock closed at 1379.9 today, representing a 0.96% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1366.75. The net change in the stock price was 13.15.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1382.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently at 1382.85, representing a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 16.1.

11 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1379.15, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 12.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% and the net change in price is 12.4.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1379.5. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.75, which means that the stock price has increased by 12.75.

11 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1377. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.25, which means that the stock price has increased by 10.25 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1376, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1376, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 9.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and the net change in price is 9.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

11 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1379.15. The stock has experienced a 0.91% percent change, resulting in a net change of 12.4.

11 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.05, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1377.05, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 10.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% or 10.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1376.65, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1376.65. There has been a 0.72 percent change, with a net change of 9.9.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at 1373.4. It has a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1373.8. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.05.

11 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1376.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1376.75 with a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10, suggesting an increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1377.95, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 11.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or 11.2.

11 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1377, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the value has increased by 10.25. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1374.75, which represents a 0.59% increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 8: in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1373.05. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by 6.3. Overall, the stock price for Indusind Bank has seen a slight positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1375.6, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 8.85 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1371.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1371.65. It has experienced a 0.36 percent change, with a net change of 4.9.

11 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.45, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1377.45 with a percent change of 0.78. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 10.7.

11 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.35, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price stands at 1379.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 12.6, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378.5, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1378.5. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.75, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.55, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1377.55. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.8.

11 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.4, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1375.4 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1380, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1380, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 13.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the value has increased by 13.25.

11 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1379.15. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.4.

11 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1375.95, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 9.2.

11 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.1, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1356.85

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1373.1 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 16.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% and the net change is an increase of 16.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

11 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1356.85 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on BSE was 77,692. The closing price for the shares was 1356.85.

