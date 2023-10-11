Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1430.25 and closed at ₹1428.25. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1436.4, while the lowest price was ₹1412.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,415.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 23,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.