Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1428.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1430.25 and closed at 1428.25. The highest price it reached during the day was 1436.4, while the lowest price was 1412.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,415.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 23,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1420.95, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1428.25

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1420.95 with a percent change of -0.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% compared to its previous value. The net change is -7.3, indicating a decrease of 7.3 in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1428.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,390 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1428.25.

