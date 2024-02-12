Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares slump in bearish trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1485.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1480.85 per share.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1489.95 and closed at 1477.5 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 1491.05, while the lowest price was 1461.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 115,606.52 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1694.35 and the lowest price was 990.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 195,502.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1480.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1485.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1480.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.75.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.1%
3 Months-10.1%
6 Months6.37%
YTD-7.05%
1 Year27.71%
12 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1494.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1485.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1494.35. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.75, which means that the stock has risen by 8.75 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1477.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 195,502 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1477.5.

