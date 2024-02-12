Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares slump in bearish trading

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1489.95 and closed at ₹1477.5 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹1491.05, while the lowest price was ₹1461.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,606.52 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹1694.35 and the lowest price was ₹990.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 195,502.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1480.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -4.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.1%
|3 Months
|-10.1%
|6 Months
|6.37%
|YTD
|-7.05%
|1 Year
|27.71%
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1494.35. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.75, which means that the stock has risen by 8.75 points.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 195,502 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1477.5.
