Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 1640.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1660 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1640.95 and closed at 1640.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1668.15 and a low of 1640.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 129,103.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1655.75 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1640.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 55,600 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was 1,640.85.

