comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1369.65, down -0.86% from yesterday's 1381.5
Back

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1369.65, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 1381.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1369.05 and closed at 1366.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1383.65, while the lowest price was 1369.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 107,075.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1413.55 and 789.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:19:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1369.65, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

Today, Indusind Bank's stock closed at 1369.65, which represents a decrease of 0.86% compared to yesterday's closing price of 1381.5. The net change in price is -11.85.

12 Jul 2023, 03:21:20 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1370.45, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1370.45. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.05.

12 Jul 2023, 03:06:30 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1370.7, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1370.7. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 10.8.

Click here for Indusind Bank Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:45:12 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1370.4, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows a price of 1370.4, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -11.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and the value has decreased by 11.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:38:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.9, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1375.9, which indicates a decrease of 0.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378.7, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1378.7 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the value has dropped by 2.8 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

12 Jul 2023, 02:07:31 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.6, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1374.6. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.9, implying a decrease of 6.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Indusind Bank has seen a slight decrease.

Click here for Indusind Bank Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:45:16 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.4, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1374.4 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -7.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and has decreased by 7.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:37:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.45, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1374.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.51, resulting in a net change of -7.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:02:28 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.95, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1379.95, reflecting a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.11% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.55, indicating a decrease of 1.55 from the previous closing price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48:52 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1377.15. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 4.35.

Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:34:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1378. There has been a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -3.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and there has been a decrease of 3.5 points in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:21:25 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378.4, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1378.4, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -3.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and by 3.1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:01:27 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1380, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1380, with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a decrease of 1.5 compared to the previous session. Overall, this suggests that Indusind Bank stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45:55 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1382.3, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

As of the latest data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1382.3. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.8. This suggests that the stock is relatively stable at the moment.

Click here for Indusind Bank News

12 Jul 2023, 11:35:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1382.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1382.7. There has been a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.2, suggesting a small positive change in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21:07 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1381.1, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1381.1, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:01:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.65, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1377.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -3.85, indicating a decrease of 3.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1374.3. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -7.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for Indusind Bank Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1366.45, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank's stock shows that the price is 1366.45. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -15.05, suggesting a decline of 15.05 in the stock's price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1365, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

Indusind Bank stock currently has a price of 1365, which represents a net change of -16.5 and a percent change of -1.19. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:08:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1367, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1367. There has been a 1.05% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -14.5.

12 Jul 2023, 09:55:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1364.55, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1364.55, with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -16.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:13 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1359.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is 1359.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.63, indicating a decrease in its value. The net change is -22.45, suggesting a decline of 22.45 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1358.75, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1358.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -22.75, meaning it has decreased by 22.75.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1366.75

Indusind Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 1379.9. It has seen a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 13.15.

12 Jul 2023, 08:23:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1366.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 22,748 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1366.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout