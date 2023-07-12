Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1369.65, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1369.05 and closed at ₹1366.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1383.65, while the lowest price was ₹1369.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹107,075.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1413.55 and ₹789.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,748 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1369.65, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1381.5 Today, Indusind Bank's stock closed at ₹1369.65, which represents a decrease of 0.86% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1381.5. The net change in price is -11.85.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1366.75 yesterday On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 22,748 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1366.75.