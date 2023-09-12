Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks soar with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1450 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's last day open price was 1448.5 and the close price was 1447.65. The high for the day was 1451.5 and the low was 1432. The market cap for the bank is 112,625.34 crore. The 52-week high for Indusind Bank is 1459.8 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1450, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1450

As per the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1450. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

12 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1447.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was recorded at 29,968 shares. The closing price for the day was 1447.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.