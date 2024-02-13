Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1447.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank opened at 1490.05 and closed at 1485.6. The stock reached a high of 1495 and a low of 1443. The market capitalization of the bank is 113,065.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 127,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1434.5, while the high price is 1459.85.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indusind Bank February futures opened at 1457.0 as against previous close of 1454.5

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1445. The bid price is 1451.6 and the offer price is 1452.25. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is 24,889,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1443.8, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1447.9

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1443.8, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -4.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and there has been a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.89%
3 Months-12.42%
6 Months4.19%
YTD-9.49%
1 Year24.63%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1452.95, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹1485.6

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1452.95. There has been a percent change of -2.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 32.65.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1485.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 127,472 shares. The closing price for the day was 1485.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!