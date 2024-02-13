Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank opened at ₹1490.05 and closed at ₹1485.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1495 and a low of ₹1443. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹113,065.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 127,472 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1434.5, while the high price is ₹1459.85.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1445. The bid price is 1451.6 and the offer price is 1452.25. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is 24,889,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1443.8, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -4.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and there has been a decrease of ₹4.1 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.89%
|3 Months
|-12.42%
|6 Months
|4.19%
|YTD
|-9.49%
|1 Year
|24.63%
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1452.95. There has been a percent change of -2.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹32.65.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 127,472 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1485.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!