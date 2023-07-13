comScore
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1374.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1371.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1374.95 and the close price was 1381.5. The stock reached a high of 1384.8 and a low of 1350.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 106,280.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1413.55 and the 52-week low is 789.75. The BSE volume for the day was 63,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:04:30 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1374.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

Today, the closing price of Indusind Bank stock was 1374.1, which represents a 0.2% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1371.35. The net change in price was 2.75.

13 Jul 2023, 03:16:39 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.2, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1377.2. There has been a 0.43 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:02:17 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1373.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1373.6, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:46:46 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is 1374.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Indusind Bank Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:33:57 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378.95, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1378.95. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.6.

13 Jul 2023, 02:22:47 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1377.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1377.8. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.45, which means that the stock has increased by 6.45.

13 Jul 2023, 02:02:29 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1374.8. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.45, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:53:03 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.95, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1375.95 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 4.6 in the positive direction.

Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:38:54 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1379.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1379.3, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 01:21:24 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1380.55, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1380.55. It has experienced a positive percent change of 0.67%, with a net change of 9.2.

13 Jul 2023, 01:05:36 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1384.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1384.5. There has been a 0.96 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.15.

13 Jul 2023, 12:46:32 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1382.8, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1382.8. There has been a 0.83% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.45.

Click here for Indusind Bank News

13 Jul 2023, 12:36:46 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:34:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1384.45, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1384.45, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 13.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.96% or 13.1 from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:53 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1382.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1382.95 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 11.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the net change in the stock price is 11.6.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00:51 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1385, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1385, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 13.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1% and the price has risen by 13.65.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1385.05, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1385.05, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 13.7.

Click here for Indusind Bank Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:34:43 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1387, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1387, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 15.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.14% and the price has gone up by 15.65. This information indicates that the stock is performing well and investors may see positive returns.

13 Jul 2023, 11:20:30 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1389.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1389.4. It has had a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 18.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.05 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

13 Jul 2023, 10:50:14 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1385.15, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1385.15, with a percent change of 1.01% and a net change of 13.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 13.8.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1385.15, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1385.15, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.01% and has gained 13.8 points.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 10:16:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1383.05, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1383.05. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 11.7, which means that the stock has increased by 11.7. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1378.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1371.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1378.15. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.8.

13 Jul 2023, 09:02:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1369.65, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1381.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1369.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -11.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:03:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1381.5 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 63,317 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1381.5.

