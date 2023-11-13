Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees stock price rise in trading today

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1509.95 and closed at ₹1498.55. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1509.95, while the lowest price was ₹1498. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹116,864.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1516.15, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4130.
As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1507.85. There has been a 0.37 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.35%
|3 Months
|7.96%
|6 Months
|24.01%
|YTD
|22.84%
|1 Year
|32.95%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1503.15 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change is positive at 4.6.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 4130 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1498.55.
