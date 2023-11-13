Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees stock price rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1502.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1507.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1509.95 and closed at 1498.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 1509.95, while the lowest price was 1498. The market capitalization of the bank is 116,864.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1516.15, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4130.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1507.85, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1502.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1507.85. There has been a 0.37 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.35%
3 Months7.96%
6 Months24.01%
YTD22.84%
1 Year32.95%
13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1503.15, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1498.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1503.15 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 4.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change is positive at 4.6.

13 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1498.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 4130 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1498.55.

