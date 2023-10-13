Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1421.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1424 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1436.95 and closed at 1421.15. The stock's high for the day was 1443.45 and the low was 1422. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently 110,652.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 56,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1424, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1421.15

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1424, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value by 0.2% or 2.85 points. Overall, the stock price seems to be relatively stable with a small upward movement.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1421.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 56,848 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1421.15.

