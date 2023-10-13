Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1436.95 and closed at ₹1421.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹1443.45 and the low was ₹1422. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently ₹110,652.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 56,848 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1424, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value by 0.2% or 2.85 points. Overall, the stock price seems to be relatively stable with a small upward movement.
