Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1450 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1453.1 and a low of ₹1425.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110994.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1459.8, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 24688 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
