Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1450 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1429 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1450 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1453.1 and a low of 1425.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 110994.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1459.8, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 24688 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1450 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,688 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1450.

