Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1397.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1386.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1436 and closed at 1430.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1436 and a low of 1392.75. The bank has a market capitalization of 108,465.13 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1446.35 and 990.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 72,786 shares on the BSE.

14 Aug 2023, 09:41:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1386.3, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1397.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1386.3, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the net change is a decrease of 10.9.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40:54 AM IST

Indusind Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months9.77%
6 Months20.33%
YTD14.52%
1 Year29.47%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:27:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1405.25

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1395 with no bid or offer price or quantity. The stock has an open interest of 19341000.

14 Aug 2023, 09:08:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1430.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,786. The closing price for the shares was 1,430.25.

