Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1436 and closed at ₹1430.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1436 and a low of ₹1392.75. The bank has a market capitalization of ₹108,465.13 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 72,786 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1386.3, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1397.2
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1386.3, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the net change is a decrease of 10.9.
Indusind Bank Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|9.77%
|6 Months
|20.33%
|YTD
|14.52%
|1 Year
|29.47%
Indusind Bank Live Updates
INDUSIND BANK
Indusind Bank August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1405.25
Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1395 with no bid or offer price or quantity. The stock has an open interest of 19341000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
