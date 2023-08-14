Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1436 and closed at ₹1430.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1436 and a low of ₹1392.75. The bank has a market capitalization of ₹108,465.13 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 72,786 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1386.3, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the net change is a decrease of 10.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|9.77%
|6 Months
|20.33%
|YTD
|14.52%
|1 Year
|29.47%
Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1395 with no bid or offer price or quantity. The stock has an open interest of 19341000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,786. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,430.25.
