Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1459.85 and closed at ₹1447.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1476.4 and a low of ₹1431.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹113,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 53,222 shares.
The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is ₹1436.75, while the high price is ₹1459.9.
Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1445.15. The bid price is 1451.15, and the offer price is 1451.65. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 25,639,500.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1445.5. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.55, indicating a decrease of ₹17.55 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|3 Months
|-12.0%
|6 Months
|5.4%
|YTD
|-8.45%
|1 Year
|26.49%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1463.05, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 15.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the recent period. Investors may interpret this as a sign of growth and potential profitability for the bank.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 53,222 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,447.9.
