Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1463.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1445.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1459.85 and closed at 1447.9. The stock reached a high of 1476.4 and a low of 1431.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 113,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 53,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1436.75, while the high price is 1459.9.

14 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indusind Bank February futures opened at 1453.15 as against previous close of 1470.4

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1445.15. The bid price is 1451.15, and the offer price is 1451.65. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 25,639,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1445.5, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹1463.05

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1445.5. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.55, indicating a decrease of 17.55 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.14%
3 Months-12.0%
6 Months5.4%
YTD-8.45%
1 Year26.49%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1463.05, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1447.9

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1463.05, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 15.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the recent period. Investors may interpret this as a sign of growth and potential profitability for the bank.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1447.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 53,222 shares, with a closing price of 1,447.9.

