Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars Today

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was ₹1429, and the close price was also ₹1429. The stock had a high of ₹1459.5 and a low of ₹1416. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹113013.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1459.8 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1455, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 26. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.82% and has gained 26 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 28,807 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1429.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!