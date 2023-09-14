Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 1429 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1429, and the close price was also 1429. The stock had a high of 1459.5 and a low of 1416. The market capitalization of the bank is 113013.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1459.8 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1455, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹1429

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1455, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 26. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.82% and has gained 26 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

14 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1429 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 28,807 shares. The closing price for the day was 1429.

