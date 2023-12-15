Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Soar with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1551.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1556 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1520 and closed at 1506.95 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 1554.35, while the low was 1515.7. The bank's market capitalization is 120,671.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1538, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 143,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1556, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1551.65

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1556 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% and the price has gone up by 4.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.12%
3 Months1.89%
6 Months19.63%
YTD27.18%
1 Year23.82%
15 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1551.65, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹1506.95

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1551.65, which represents a 2.97 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 44.7.

15 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1506.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 143,167 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1506.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.