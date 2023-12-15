Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Soar with Positive Trading

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1520 and closed at ₹1506.95 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1554.35, while the low was ₹1515.7. The bank's market capitalization is ₹120,671.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1538, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 143,167 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1556 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% and the price has gone up by 4.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.12%
|3 Months
|1.89%
|6 Months
|19.63%
|YTD
|27.18%
|1 Year
|23.82%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1551.65, which represents a 2.97 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 44.7.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 143,167 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1506.95.
