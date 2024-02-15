Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Surge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1463.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1480.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1459.9 and closed at 1463.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 1494.7 and the low was 1436.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 115240.78 crore. The bank's 52-week high is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40141.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1480.9, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1463.05

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1480.9, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 17.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session and has gained 17.85 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1463.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,141. The closing price for the day was 1,463.05.

