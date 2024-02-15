Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Surge in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1459.9 and closed at ₹1463.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1494.7 and the low was ₹1436.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115240.78 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40141.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1480.9, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 17.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session and has gained 17.85 points.
