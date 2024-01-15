Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1658.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1674.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1664.85 and closed at 1658.2 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was 1677.6, while the lowest price was 1647.6. The bank's market capitalization is 130,223.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1677.6, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 133,429.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 133,429 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1658.2.

