Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1664.85 and closed at ₹1658.2 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1677.6, while the lowest price was ₹1647.6. The bank's market capitalization is ₹130,223.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1677.6, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 133,429.
15 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
