Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1455.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1455.05, and the close price was 1455.65. The stock reached a high of 1466.9 and a low of 1450.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 113,180.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1459.8, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The total BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 57,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1455.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the BSE had a volume of 57,817 shares. The closing price for the day was 1455.65.

