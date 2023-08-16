Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was ₹1391.05, and the closing price was ₹1397.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1397.3, while the lowest price was ₹1379.35. The market capitalization of the bank was recorded at ₹107,595.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.