Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1397.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1386 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was 1391.05, and the closing price was 1397.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1397.3, while the lowest price was 1379.35. The market capitalization of the bank was recorded at 107,595.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1446.35 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1386, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1397.2

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1386. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.2, which means the stock has decreased by 11.2 points.

16 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1397.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,659. The closing price for the day was 1,397.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.