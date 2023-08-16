Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was ₹1391.05, and the closing price was ₹1397.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1397.3, while the lowest price was ₹1379.35. The market capitalization of the bank was recorded at ₹107,595.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,659 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1386. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.2, which means the stock has decreased by 11.2 points.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,659. The closing price for the day was ₹1,397.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!