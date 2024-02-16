Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks See Positive Growth

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 1477.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1491.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indusind Bank opened at 1492.8 and closed at 1480.9. The high for the day was 1492.8 and the low was 1461. The market capitalization is 114,945.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 19,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1491.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1477.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1491.65. It has experienced a 0.99 percent change, with a net change of 14.55.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1480.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 19922 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1480.9.

